Signal fault causes rail disruption

Rail commuters travelling on one of Scotland's busiest routes have faced major disruption after a signalling fault led to widespread cancellations.

ScotRail said the fault occurred at about 07:30 at Polmont and was affecting services to Glasgow Queen Street, Edinburgh, Perth and Dunblane.

Services through Falkirk High were cancelled, with travellers urged to use alternative routes.

A ScotRail spokesman said services were expected to resume by 09:00.

In the meantime, travellers from Falkirk High are being urged to use Falkirk Grahamston Station instead.

People travelling from Glasgow Queen Street to the capital have been advised to use services via Airdrie and Bathgate or the low level service.

Travellers from Glasgow Central to Edinburgh should use the service through Shotts, while those travelling to Croy are advised to use Glasgow Central low level to Cumbernauld, where staff would be on hand to advise.

ScotRail said those travelling between Edinburgh and Stirling were able to use First Bus service number 38 with their rail ticket.

In a tweet posted at 08:36, the company said they were able to resume services along the route but that some cancellations and delays were expected.