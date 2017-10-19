Northern Ireland boss admits drink driving

Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill has pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to drink driving.

The court heard he was caught by police in the early hours of 10 September at three times the drink-drive limit.

He had been stopped while driving on the outskirts of the city.

Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC fined O'Neill £1,300 and banned him from driving for 16 months.

