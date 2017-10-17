Ruth Davidson is to appear on a celebrity episode of the Great British Bake Off.

The Scottish Conservatives leader will feature in a charity special of the Channel 4 programme later this year, the party has confirmed.

The episode will be broadcast as part of Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer campaign.

The Edinburgh Central MSP was a guest on spin-off show An Extra Slice last year.

Image copyright Love Productions Image caption Ruth Davidson was one of three celebrity guests to appear on An Extra Slice during patisserie week in 2016

Ms Davidson has previously appeared as a guest on BBC2 comedy programme Have I Got News For You.

She follows in the footsteps of former chancellor Ed Balls, who took part in a celebrity Bake Off special in February 2016.

Other celebrity contestants have included comedian Jason Manford, singer Will Young and track cyclist Victoria Pendleton.