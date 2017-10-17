Ruth Davidson to appear on celebrity Great British Bake Off
Ruth Davidson is to appear on a celebrity episode of the Great British Bake Off.
The Scottish Conservatives leader will feature in a charity special of the Channel 4 programme later this year, the party has confirmed.
The episode will be broadcast as part of Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer campaign.
The Edinburgh Central MSP was a guest on spin-off show An Extra Slice last year.
Ms Davidson has previously appeared as a guest on BBC2 comedy programme Have I Got News For You.
She follows in the footsteps of former chancellor Ed Balls, who took part in a celebrity Bake Off special in February 2016.
Other celebrity contestants have included comedian Jason Manford, singer Will Young and track cyclist Victoria Pendleton.