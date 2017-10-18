Image caption The turbines were towed into place from Norway

Nicola Sturgeon will formally open the world's first floating wind farm later.

Five giant turbines have been installed about 15 miles from Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

The floating approach allows turbines to be installed in much deeper waters than conventional offshore wind farms.

The first minister said the project, which will generate enough electricity for about 20,000 homes, was testament to Scotland's "international reputation" for renewable energy.

Deeper waters

The 172-metre turbines are almost four times the height of the Forth Bridge.

Norwegian energy firm Statoil has been working on developing the project, known as Hywind, for more than 15 years.

This wind farm is positioned in water depths of up to 129m, whereas those fixed to the seabed are generally at depths of up to 50m.

Statoil believes the technology has the potential to work in water depths of up to 700m.

'The next generation'

Ms Sturgeon said: "This pilot project underlines the potential of Scotland's huge offshore wind resource and positions Scotland at the forefront of the global race to develop the next generation of offshore wind technologies.

"In addition to the green benefits of renewable energy, it also has a very significant contribution to make to our economy.

"I'm pleased Scottish suppliers have contributed to the Hywind project from the development through to the production phase and are still involved to investigate long-term potential for floating wind."

Image caption The final turbine was installed off the Aberdeenshire coast in August

Bird charity RSPB Scotland opposed the project, not because it dislikes the technology but because it believes too many offshore turbines in the area have already been approved.

It fears thousands of sea birds may be killed by offshore wind farms.

The operation to tow the turbines into place from Norway was completed in August.