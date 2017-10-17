Image copyright NEODAAS/University of Dundee' Image caption Images captured by the University of Dundee satellite receiving station show the scale of the storm

High winds and rain are continuing to sweep across Scotland in the wake of Hurricane Ophelia, bringing warnings of possible rush hour disruption.

Met Office yellow warnings remain in place for much of southern and central Scotland after wind speeds hit 75mph in some areas on Monday.

Dozens of tress have been blown over, but police said there have been no major incidents so far.

However, motorists have been urged to take extra care on the roads.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 14 flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - and several flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - for the west coast of Scotland.

And the Erskine, Clackmannanshire and Tay bridges have been closed to high-sided vehicles, with many west coast ferry services also being cancelled due to the weather.

The remnants of the hurricane are expected to head out over the North Sea later on Tuesday, with the weather improving dramatically by late afternoon.

The Met Office yellow warnings cover areas including Angus, Perthshire, Fife, Falkirk, Stirling, Edinburgh and the Lothians, Lanarkshire and the Borders, and will remain in place until 15:00 on Tuesday.

Image caption Originally a hurricane, Ophelia weakened on its path across the Atlantic Ocean

Ireland suffered the worst of the storm on Monday, with two men and a woman killed as winds of almost 100mph caused widespread disruption.

In Scotland, police advised only essential travel in Galloway on Monday evening as high winds saw roofs being blown off buildings in Castle Douglas and Dumfries, and scaffolding brought down in Kirkcudbright.

Dozens of trees were blown down, blocking roads across the region - including, at one point, the A75 trunk road at Creetown - and more than 1,300 homes were left without electricity.

But police said the worst of the conditions appeared to have passed late on Monday night.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The Scout hut in Castle Douglas lost its roof in the high winds on Monday

BBC Scotland weather forecaster Gillian Smart said south east and central Scotland would be worst affected on Tuesday morning, with winds likely to reach between 50-60mph in many areas and occasional gusts as strong as 70mph.

She added: "Conditions will improve slowly through the day, and by the end of the afternoon winds will be much, much lighter and most places will be dry.

"So your commute home will be a much more pleasant experience than your journey to work this morning."

