Image copyright aurora Image caption Saharan dust making the sun a beautiful red in Dumfries

Skies in parts of Scotland have taken on an ominous shade as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia start to sweep through.

The phenomenon has been attributed to tropical air dragging in dust from the Sahara, along with debris from forest fires in Portugal and Spain.

BBC Scotland's Weather Watchers have been sending in shots from the south and west of the country.

Image copyright Mike Bolam Image caption The Solway sky was turned yellow, giving an air of sunset at midday in Rockliffe

Image copyright Glyn Booton Image caption Glyn Booton says the 'red sun' was there for one minute and then gone around lunchtime near Biggar

Image copyright birdman of dalfern Image caption This shot was taken just after lunchtime at Taynuilt

Image copyright johnc Image caption On the east coast the sky in Edinburgh took on a very weird hue

Image copyright mickledore Image caption Mickledore reported that the sky at Carronbridge had gone a very strange colour

Image copyright adb51 Image caption Effects have also been noted as far north as Stornoway

Image copyright jens view Image caption This was Jen's view of the red sun and eerie skies at Clachan

Image copyright birdman of dalfern Image caption Taynuilt again looking like a bit like something from another planet

Image copyright jeans view Image caption The orange sun at Dalmally bursting through a very overcast sky

Image copyright Toneloc Image caption Girvan was the spot for this view of the Ophelia 'red sun'

