Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to hit parts of Scotland as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia reach the UK and Ireland on Monday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for areas in southern and central Scotland and much of northern England and Wales.

Very strong winds could extend to southern and central parts of Scotland on Monday evening.

Heavy rain is also possible in parts of western Scotland.

Stormy weather is also forecast for Tuesday, with potential gusts of 70mph across the central belt of Scotland.

Ophelia, which is on its way from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, is forecast to gradually weaken but maintain hurricane force winds until it reaches Ireland.

On Sunday, the Met Office issued Northern Ireland with an amber "potential danger to life" warning.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption An amber warning was issued for Northern Ireland for Monday, with a yellow alert for parts of Scotland

The forecaster said areas covered by yellow warnings could see road, rail, air and ferry services affected, with longer journeys times and cancellations possible.

It added: "Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs could happen, perhaps leading to injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

"Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"The warning has been updated to extend the area at risk further east, taking in much of northern England and Wales along with parts of southern and central Scotland.

"At the same time, much of north west Scotland has been removed."

'Dangerous and unpredictable'

The charity RNLI said the weather conditions could make seas around coastal areas "particularly dangerous and unpredictable".

Lifesaving manager Matt Crofts said: "Stormy conditions may be tempting to watch but big waves can easily knock you off your feet.

"The sea is far more powerful than you think and your chances of survival are slim if you are dragged into the swell."

Meanwhile, Scottish airline Loganair has offered free flight changes to customers who face weather disruption on some of its west coast routes.

Managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: "Weather forecasts indicate that high winds and rain will impact the west of Scotland from Monday afternoon through to Tuesday lunchtime.

"The possibility of weather disruption to our flights is increased, and we're therefore offering customers booked to travel on certain routes on Monday and Tuesday the opportunity to voluntarily re-arrange their travel without charge."