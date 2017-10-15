Image copyright Sunday Post

Image copyright Sunday Herald

Image copyright Sunday Times Scotland

Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday

Image copyright Sunday Telegraph

Image copyright Sunday Mail

Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday

Scotland's Sunday papers feature a mixed bag of stories on their front pages.

The Sunday Post leads with "Scotland's firetrap schools", reporting that hundreds of problems have been uncovered in schools around Scotland after secret safety inspections.

"Labourgate" is the headline in the Sunday Herald, which says Scottish Labour's leadership battle has been mired in claims of "ghost" voters.

Scotland on Sunday focuses on energy, posing the question: Can the government deliver its pledge of green energy at a fair price?

The Sunday Times Scotland says anti-smoking campaigners in Scotland are seeking to stop people lighting up at home as part of a drive to reduce the harmful health effects of inhaling second-hand tobacco smoke.

Killer drivers under the influence of drink or drugs will face life behind bars with tougher sentencing aimed at improving road safety, according to the Sunday Express.

The son of a gangland hitman has been targeted in a "terrifying" machete attack, according to the Sunday Mail.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that Scotland's new benefits agency will cost taxpayers almost £1bn - before anything is paid out to claimants.

The Sunday Telegraph writes that the DUP has told Theresa May she must tell the chancellor he faces the sack unless he changes course on Brexit.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday writes that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was stunned after his wife's ex killed himself.