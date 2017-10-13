Image copyright PA Image caption The drugs were seized in an operation involving the National Crime Agency

A man from Clydebank has been charged with importation and supply of class A drugs after cocaine was seized in the Midlands.

The 41-year-old was arrested following an operation involving the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland.

Officers raided a property on Drumry Road in Clydebank on Thursday where they arrested the man.

The raid followed a seizure of cocaine by Border Force officers at Coventry International Parcel Hub on 9 October.

The man remains in custody and is expected to appear before Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday 16 October.