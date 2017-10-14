Image copyright Ancient Society of Kilwinning Archers Image caption Archers taking part in the centuries-old papingo shoot in Kilwinning

How much can a single object tell us about Scotland's history and its wider place in the world?

In the Ayrshire town of Kilwinning an event reunites two parts of just such an object - a lost medal and a silver arrow.

It is all part of a tradition which dates back hundreds of years and traces many big events.

In times gone by local lairds and landowners used to gather their armed men periodically so they could demonstrate they were fit and ready for battle should the need arise.

Those are the origins of an archery competition held, albeit with breaks, to this day in Kilwinning. It is known as the papingo shoot - an old word for parrot.

Competitors shoot from the foot of the town's abbey tower at a wooden pigeon, hanging on a pole from the tower more than 100ft up in the air.

Image copyright Ancient Society of Kilwinning Archers Image caption A wooden pigeon atop the abbey tower is the target for Kilwinning's archers

"We stand directly underneath and shoot with old fashioned, old-style long bows," says Stuart Wilson, president of the Ancient Society of Kilwinning Archers (ASKA.)

"We shoot with blunted arrows to try to get the bird off the pole or as we would say - ding doon the doo."

The archers believe they can trace the origins of the club back to the late 15th Century. The trophy associated with this competition has real historical tales to tell.

It is a serious bit of bling, a silver arrow dating from the 1720s, mounted on a later silver bow, with crossed arrows. It hangs heavily with winner's medals, in earlier days provided by those who managed the feat of shooting down the papingo.

Each has its own story like the one with no name from 1745 which was won by a young Jacobite. By 1746 when the medal was being hung on the trophy, the winner Charles Boyd was elsewhere.

Image copyright Ancient Society of Kilwinning Archers Image caption The shoot trophy is an ornate object of mounted silver cross arrows adorned with winners' medals

"It was only four weeks after the battle of Culloden, so Charles Boyd would have been hiding in the heather from Cumberland's troops," says Stuart Wilson, adding that this was probably the reason there is no name, although there are little flowers engraved around the edge which look like the Jacobite rose symbol.

"With all the retaliation and all the things that were going on, they wouldn't want to put the name of a known Jacobite on the run on a medal on this trophy and maybe lose the trophy."

The notorious Burke and Hare murders is another episode which can be told through the prism of the silver arrow. The 1793 winner of the papingo shoot whose medal hangs there is David Boyle, the Irvine-born presiding judge at the trial. He was the man who sentenced Burke to be hung and then dissected.

Each one of the winner's medals hung from the silver arrow represents a little bit of history.

They include for instance an uncle and cousin of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States. On Saturday the society will be fixing on another medal from a local nineteenth century landowner, which was lost for more than a 150 years.

Image copyright Ancient Society of Kilwinning Archers Image caption A medal with no name hides the history of Jacobite fugitive Charles Boyd who won the shoot in 1745

With the latest addition, the silver arrow has a total of 170 medals, the first of which is dated 1697 and the most recent 2017.

"We've got Scotland's history in a nutshell basically," concludes Stuart Wilson.

"We've got the grandson of a Covenanter, we've a Jacobite, we've got judges, we've got solicitors, we've got Earls and Lords and merchants, we've got a weaver on one of these somewhere. It's a fascinating history."