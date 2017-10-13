Image caption Inaya Ahmed died in April last year

A doctor has told a court that a woman accused of murdering her 14-month old daughter appeared "shellshocked" when she was taken to hospital.

Consultant paediatrician Alison Ramsay was giving evidence in the trial of 26-year-old Sadia Ahmed.

She is accused of assaulting Inaya Ahmed in April last year at the family home in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

Inaya died led in hospital several days later. Ms Ahmed denies murdering the child.

Dr Ramsay told the High Court in Glasgow that Inaya was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children following a 999 call.

She said she spoke to the child's mother and father at the hospital, saying they both appeared "quite stunned, a bit shellshocked".

Shaking

Dr Ramsay also said Ms Ahmed told her she was feeding her daughter bread when she began choking and "became floppy".

Ms Ahmed is accused of murdering Inaya by shaking her and putting a cushion over her face.

PC Ryan Bird told the High Court on Thursday that he arrived at the house as paramedics rushed out with the girl.

He was told by Ms Ahmed that the toddler had choked on a piece of bread, the jury heard.

He said he had searched the room, where Ms Ahmed had been feeding Inaya, and had not found even a crumb of bread.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.