Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 7 October - 13 October

  • 13 October 2017
  • From the section Scotland

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 October and 13 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

rocks Image copyright Arthur Campbell
Image caption A rocky outlook near Singing Sands on the Isle of Eigg
dog kiss Image copyright Lynn Wishart
Image caption With a little patience and a lot of doggy treats, cocker spaniel Daisy managed this kiss at The Kelpies.
Skye Image copyright Stephen Docherty
Image caption The lighthouse at Neist Point on Skye. "Skye is magical" says photographer Stephen Docherty.
whale Image copyright Amandla Taylor
Image caption A pilot whale swims near the coast of Skye. Amadla Taylor got this shot on a Hebridean whale Cruises in Gairloch
Loch Image copyright Jen Wilson
Image caption Jen Wilson captured Loch Faskally "in reflective mood" on Instagram on her walk around the Linn of Tummel circuit.
dragon fly Image copyright Donald Chisholm
Image caption Donald Chisholm spotted this dragonfly on Thursday among the autumn colours at Benderloch.
aurora Image copyright Alan Tough
Image caption A beautiful aurora at Hopeman Beach in Moray, photographed just before midnight by Alan Tough.
Butterfly Image copyright Stuart Cunninghan
Image caption This butterfly paused for a rest on Stuart Cunninghams's kitchen window in Broxburn.
leaf Image copyright Janet Macleod
Image caption Autumn has arrived in Oban and Janet Macleod has the photographic evidence.
The Fyrish Monument
Image caption The Fyrish Monument above Evanton
paraglider Image copyright Callum McColgan
Image caption Up and away! A lovely day for paragliding in the Ettrick Valley.
squirrel Image copyright Colin Black
Image caption Colin Black says he lucky to be able to spot red squirrels in Carnie Woods in Aberdeenshire.
Suilven Image copyright Philip Murray
Image caption Philip Murray used his drone to get this view from Stac Pollaidh in the north-west of Scotland.
Train Image copyright Mike Stevenson
Image caption Alistair Stevenson, aka grandpa gadget, prepares to show off his Stephenson's Rocket steam train to his grandchildren.
Fungi Image copyright David Kent
Image caption Walking the woods at Kirkhill Inverness after heavy rains, David Kent spotted this group of mosses, fungi and other plants.
Glencoe Image copyright Dian McCarthy
Image caption The cloud hangs low in Glencoe in this moody shot from Dian McCarthy.

All images are copyrighted.

