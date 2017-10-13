Under the headline We'll Put The Lights Out This Christmas, the Scottish Daily Mail claims that millions of families could face electricity shortages amid a "stand-off" at two nuclear plants which provide more than a third of Scotland's energy.

The Herald also features the story on its front page and warns that homes and businesses face being "plunged into darkness" over Christmas if workers at Scotland's two nuclear power stations in Ayrshire and East Lothian go on strike over "draconian" cuts.

The paper also leads with claims that the Scottish Labour leadership contest is in crisis after one of the party's most senior figures said the election process was being "rigged" to help left-wing candidate Richard Leonard.

The National also leads with the Scottish Labour leadership candidate and says that an ally of Jeremy Corbyn has urged Richard Leonard to open a discussion about Scottish independence should he succeed Kezia Dugdale next month.

In other news, scores of Vietnamese children, rescued from traffickers and placed in council care, have gone missing and are feared to have fallen back into the hands of slave masters, The Times reveals. The paper says seven children known to have been trafficked in Scotland went missing between 2011 and 2016.

Ibrox chairman Dave King has admitted to a court that he does not have the ready cash to pay £11m to own Rangers, reports the Daily Record.

Staying with the football theme, The Scottish Sun leads with the departure of Scotland manager Gordon Strachan. Under the headline See You, Wee Man, the paper says the football chiefs face a "giant task" in replacing him.

The Courier writes that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to intervene after a care provider announced plans to close nursing homes across Scotland.

More than half of Scotland's tourist information centres are to be axed - despite soaring numbers of visitors from overseas countries, reports The Scotsman.

The NHS is "more scared than we have ever been" about the risks of a heavy flu season this winter, amid fears the vaccination may fail to protect the elderly, according to claims in The Daily Telegraph.

Ministers have begun efforts to end "rip-off" energy bills with a bill to cap prices for families, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

The news that shamed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by police in Britain over claims of a sexual assault is the lead for the Daily Star.