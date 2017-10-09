World Cup 2018: Did height hinder Scotland team?
The claim: Gordon Strachan, the manager of Scotland, said, following the country's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, that his team lacked the height and strength to compete. He also claimed that Scotland had been the second shortest team in their previous qualifying campaign.
Reality Check verdict: In 2015, when Scotland were last in qualification for a major championship (Euro 2016), they were the second shortest European team, according to research into 50 teams from around the world. This didn't, however, include every European country in the competition. Some of 2015's shortest teams have historically been among the most successful.
There were tears on and off the pitch in Ljubljana on Sunday, as Scotland missed out on a World Cup play-off place.
After failing to lead the team to victory in their must-win match against Slovenia, where did manager Gordon Strachan lay the blame?
Scotland's opponents might not have been technically superior, but they had "height and strength" the Scots had been unable to combat, Strachan said.
"Genetically, we are behind," he said. "In the last campaign we were the second smallest, apart from Spain."
Reality Check has looked into Strachan's claims.
It's true that Slovenia were the taller team on Sunday night.
Scotland's starting XI in Ljubljana were on average more than 3cm (1in) smaller than their opponents.
What about the height of the team during qualification for Euro 2016?
Based on research by the International Centre for Sport Studies (CIES) football observatory into 50 teams from around the world in 2015, Scotland was the second shortest European team, behind Spain.
We cannot say whether Scotland had the second shortest team out of every qualifying nation for Euro 2016, because the CIES data doesn't cover every European country.
Figures show that the average height of the Spanish side was 179.2cm, compared with Scotland's 180.1cm.
Out of the three shortest teams in 2015, Scotland failed to qualify, but Spain made it to the last 16 of Euro 2016, and Portugal, the third shortest, went on to become European champions.
Globally, the top 10 shortest teams in 2015 contained some of the most successful football nations, and four World Cup winners:
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Uruguay
- Spain
Among the tallest countries, there was only one World Cup winner: Germany.
At the top of the list, with an average height of 1.86m, was Serbia.
Who has the tallest team? Average heights of the top 50 Fifa ranked national teams in 2015.
|Country
|Average height (cm)
|Serbia
|185.6
|Slovenia
|185.5
|Sweden
|185.5
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|185.5
|Hungary
|185.4
|Austria
|185.3
|Iceland
|184.8
|Tunisia
|184.8
|Germany
|184.7
|USA
|184.3
|Greece
|184.1
|Ukraine
|184.0
|Belgium
|183.9
|Denmark
|183.7
|Croatia
|183.7
|Senegal
|183.7
|Italy
|183.6
|Poland
|183.3
|Slovakia
|183.3
|Switzerland
|183.2
|Korea Republic
|182.9
|Russia
|182.7
|Algeria
|182.5
|Northern Ireland
|182.3
|Czech Republic
|182.3
|Albania
|182.2
|Costa Rica
|182.2
|Ivory Coast
|182.1
|Iran
|181.7
|Turkey
|181.7
|England
|181.6
|Netherlands
|181.3
|France
|181.3
|Cameroon
|181.2
|Romania
|181.1
|Israel
|180.7
|Wales
|180.7
|Portugal
|180.5
|Nigeria
|180.1
|Scotland
|180.1
|Colombia
|180.0
|Brazil
|179.8
|Argentina
|179.8
|Uruguay
|179.4
|Mexico
|179.3
|Ghana
|179.2
|Spain
|179.2
|Japan
|178.4
|Ecuador
|178.2
|Chile
|175.6
|Source: CIES