Image copyright Glasgow Life Image caption The Burrell Collection building in Pollok Park first opened in 1983

A major refurbishment of the Burrell Collection will receive £5m of funding from the Scottish government.

The "internationally significant" museum in Glasgow's Pollock Park temporarily closed in October 2016.

The A-listed building is undergoing a £66m refurbishment programme, expanding the display space and improving visitor facilities.

Earlier this week the National Lottery confirmed a £15m contribution to the project; the UK government gave £5m.

Glasgow City Council has also pledged up to 50% of the total cost.

Announcing the funding, Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The Burrell Collection is a world-class and internationally significant museum, with many rare and wonderful items. Not only that, but the building in Pollok Country Park is also a much-loved architectural gem.

"Currently only 20% of the collection is on public display at any one time and these substantial refurbishments will enable a much more significant part of the collection to be exhibited.

"I am pleased we can contribute £5m towards ensuring that the building becomes a fitting 21st Century home for the Burrell and I look forward to the museum re-opening in 2020."

Image copyright John McAslan + Partners Image caption The basement of the building is to become part of the exhibition space

The Burrell Collection of more than 9,000 items was gifted to the city of Glasgow in 1944 by Sir William Burrell.

It reflected his lifelong passion for arts and history and has been described as one of the greatest gifts the city ever received.

It is run by Glasgow Life, on behalf of Glasgow City Council.

Councillor David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life, said: "This is fantastic news and we are very grateful to the Scottish government for what is a ringing endorsement of our ambitious plans for the refurbishment and redisplay of the Burrell Collection.

"Sir William's great legacy has been described as the greatest gift a city has ever received and we have a duty to protect and promote the collection in the years ahead.

"Our plans will provide a world-class home for the 9,000 treasures, massively increasing access and enjoyment of the collection for generations to come."