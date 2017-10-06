Almost every front page features an image of Scotland's national team celebrating the result against Slovakia on Thursday night. The Scotsman writes that an own goal from Slovakia's Martin Skrtel - with just a minute of normal time left - meant Scotland's agonies were transferred to their opponents. Gordon Strachan's side must now win against Slovenia on Sunday to secure second place in Group F.

The paper also features the latest development on plans to cut air taxes, which face being delayed after a row between Scottish and UK ministers left them at loggerheads over responsibility for the hold-up.

The Scottish Daily Express is clear where it thinks the blame lies and suggests that the SNP are "cosying up to the Greens" in order to pass their budget, after "shelving" a key manifesto promise to slash tax on family holidays in Scotland.

The Herald leads with the words of Scotland's Health Secretary, Shona Robison, that pharmacists should review patients' medications "far more often" than is currently the case - especially when the prescriptions are known to be highly addictive.

The man who wrote Article 50 has said that Westminster is trying to "break the founding principle of the devolution settlement", according to The National.

Meanwhile, the i newspaper quotes Scotland's children's commissioner saying that the SNP's plans to raise the age of criminal responsibility from eight to 12 do not go far enough and will still leave Scotland lagging behind the rest of the world.

A former Conservative Party chairman has admitted to helping lead dozens of rebel MPs in a plot to oust the prime minister, reports The Times.

However, The Daily Telegraph leads with Amber Rudd's public appeal to Theresa May to stay on as prime minister as she says Britain has reached a "turning point as a nation".

Prince Charles is warning that "plastic is now on the menu" as almost every fish caught for the dinner table contains refuse dumped in our oceans, says the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Daily Record leads with claims made during a court hearing that a hairdresser deliberately tried to infect his lovers with HIV after meeting them on Grindr.

The Scots dad who was facing jail in Dubai for handling a fake £20 note has landed safely back on home soil, says The Scottish Sun, which leads with the story under the headline Dubai honey, I'm home.

The Daily Star devotes its front page to the news that the original "Killer Clown" has been axed by the Circus of Horrors in England for being "too scary".