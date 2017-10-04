Scotland's economy grows by 0.1%

Scotland's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.1% during the second quarter of 2017, the latest official figures show.

It follows growth of 0.6% in the first quarter of 2017, which was above the equivalent rate for the UK as a whole.

The figures for Scotland's second quarter - April to June - showed the service sector grew by 0.7%.

However, output in the production sector fell by 0.7%, and the construction sector dropped by 3.5%.

Changes in GDP are the main indicator of economic growth in Scotland.

The latest figures show second quarter growth of 0.1% was below the UK rate of 0.3%.

Year-on-year growth figures for Scotland's economy was 0.5%, behind the equivalent UK growth of 1.5%.

The figures also showed that GDP per person, which shows economic growth after taking population changes into account, grew by 0.1% in the second quarter, in line with the UK as a whole.

Prof Graeme Roy, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute at the University of Strathclyde, said the figures continued to show how "fragile" growth in the Scottish economy was at the moment.

He said growth had been 0.1% or lower in five of the past six quarters.

Prof Roy said: "The one significant bright spot was the strength of Scotland's services sector which grew +0.7% over the quarter with financial and business services growing strongly both over the quarter and the year.

"Construction continued to decline - for the sixth consecutive quarter - whilst manufacturing also slipped back a little."