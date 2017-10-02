Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Gormley was granted "special leave" earlier this month while the complaints against him are investigated

A new complaint has been made against Police Scotland's chief constable.

It is the fourth allegation of bullying made against Phil Gormley to be received by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA).

Mr Gormley stepped aside in September amid the investigations into the first two complaints.

The SPA granted the officer special leave rather than considering suspension, but will review that on Friday.

Three allegations against Mr Gormley are already being investigated by the independent Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

The SPA is making no comment on the fourth allegation, which the authority must now investigate before deciding what action to take.

What complaints have been made against Mr Gormley?

Allegation made by a Superintendant Graham McInarlin which would amount to gross misconduct if found to be true

if found to be true Complaint by an inspector that would amount to misconduct if found to be true

if found to be true Allegation made by Assistant Chief Constable Malcolm Graham that would amount to gross misconduct if true

if true Fourth complaint sent to Scottish Police Authority

Mr Gormley has previously denied all of the allegations against him and has said he intends to resume his duties in the future.

It is understood that the third complaint to be sent to Pirc would amount to misconduct if found to be true. The other two would be classed as gross misconduct, which could lead to dismissal.

Mr Gormley was appointed as chief constable of Police Scotland in January of last year, and his contract still has more than a year to run.