Weather forecasters are warning winds of up to 70mph could disrupt Monday morning's rush hour.

Strong winds are expected across all areas of Scotland, with gusts of 50-60mph likely to develop quite widely.

Frequent heavy showers could also affect parts of western and northern Scotland, the Met Office said.

The high winds are forecast to peak across western Scotland in the early hours of Monday and in the central belt during rush hour.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, which will be in place for 24 hours from 00:00 on Monday.

BBC Scotland weather forecaster Judith Ralston said: "It's the first proper autumnal low to push in from the Atlantic, bringing widespread gales across the country.

"It's not unusual for this time of year, but it'll be a very windy 24 hours.

"Expect travel disruption during the rush hour and there are likely to be restrictions on most of the bridges in the central belt."

Traffic Scotland said that delays to road, rail, air and ferry services were "likely".

Interruptions to power supplies were also possible, the agency said.