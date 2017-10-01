The Scottish government is set to announce a permanent ban on fracking in Scotland, replacing the moratorium started in January 2015, according to the Sunday Herald.

Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson is to criticise the UK for being "far too London-centric", claiming Scotland must get more out of being part of the Union, reports Scotland on Sunday.

The University of St Andrews has suspended a student and disciplined six others in an investigation into an acid attack threat, says the Sunday Mail.

The Sunday Times says Buckingham Palace was left "infuriated" with Theresa May after the general election result plunged the prime minister into a personal "crisis of confidence".

Middle class Scots could see their council tax "more than double" under proposals for a new land value tax which is being "driven forward" by the SNP, according to The Scottish Mail on Sunday.

Elvis impersonator Anthony Bradley has said he "forgives" Hibs striker Anthony Stokes for the headbutt that "ruined his career", but is demanding compensation, reports the Scottish Sun on Sunday.

And The Sunday Post says Ryanair has been "secretly" training pilots after cancelling the travel plans of thousands of Scots.