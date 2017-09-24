Image copyright Sunday Herald

Scotland's Sunday papers feature a mixed bag of stories on their front page.

The Sunday Herald leads with the headline "Sarwar's campaign meltdown", reporting that Scottish Labour leadership contender Anas Sarwar has relinquished shares in his family firm following criticism that his family's firm did not pay all staff the real living wage.

The Sunday Post says scores of GP surgeries are turning away new patients, with doctors saying it is the worst crisis in a generation.

Scotland on Sunday marks Black History Month with a report on Scotland's part in the slave trade.

Research has linked motor neurone disease to heading a ball, according to the Sunday Mail.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday writes that Ian Brady's lawyer has threatened a court fight over the Moors murderer's dying wish to be cremated in Scotland.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday says Google is refusing to halt the sale of "sickening" T-shirts glorifying the IRA because it says it does not accept it is a terrorist organisation.

The Sunday Times Scotland reports that the fragility of Theresa May's grip on power has been "laid bare". The paper says four of her senior ministers made plans to replace her after the general election.

And Boris Johnson has demanded a series of Brexit assurances as the fragile Cabinet truce over Theresa May's transition plan begins to fracture, according to the Sunday Telegraph.