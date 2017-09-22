Image copyright Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Nine Scottish soldiers who fought in World War One are to be commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The men died either from injury or illness sustained during active service.

The commission (CWGC) was not informed by authorities at the time of their deaths therefore they were not commemorated as war dead.

The organisation is now appealing for relatives of the soldiers to come forward.

The men will receive a commission headstone where direct relatives will be given the opportunity to leave a personal inscription.

The men are:

Lance Corporal Alexander Campbell, 29, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders

Lance Corporal Hugh Sands, 29, Highland Light Infantry

Private George Richardson, 24, Gordon Highlanders

Private George Rollo, 22, Highland Light Infantry

Private James Costie Crosbie, 31, Highland Light Infantry

Private William McGregor, 44, Scots Guards

Private Hugh Mooney, 55, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders

Private Robert Peebles, 35, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders

Private William Dawson Ross, 24, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders

The CWGC commemorates the 1.7 million Commonwealth servicemen and women who died during the two world wars. It also holds and updates an extensive records archive.

Research was carried out by the "In From the Cold" project - formed by the CWGC, families, historians and volunteers. Since 2009, they have identified service personnel missing from official records who died during both world wars.

Samantha Daynes, media manager for UK Operations at the CWGC, said: "It's always lovely to be able to give a CWGC headstone to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to make sure they are never forgotten. We would love to be able to find family members to share this with."

Direct relatives should contact the CWGC here with their names and details of their relationships.