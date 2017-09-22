Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 15-22 September

  • 22 September 2017
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 and 22 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Sligachan old bridge Image copyright Richard Bowers
Image caption A view of Skye's Sgurr nan Gillean from Sligachan old bridge. Photo by Richard Bowers from Wolverhampton.
Milky Way over Oban Image copyright Nick Edgington
Image caption Nick Edgington stopped on the road near Oban to admire the Milky Way.
Edinburgh captain of the Riding of the Marches Image copyright Michael Maclennan
Image caption The Edinburgh captain of the Riding of the Marches passed by the Scottish Parliament. Michael Maclennan was there on Sunday.
Fields Image copyright Fiona Macdonald
Image caption Autumn looms as summer ends. Fiona Macdonald was near Fintry on Sunday.
Mural Image copyright Julia Straughan
Image caption Julia Straughan saw this mural during a Doors Open Day tour in Glasgow.
Inveraray Image copyright Jodie Stephenson
Image caption Loch Fyne at Inveraray. Photo by Jodie Stephenson from Bedfordshire.
Sunset over Oban Image copyright Felicity Collins
Image caption Crew on a dive boat, off Oban, watched the sun set as did Felicity Collins from Kew.
Red squirrel Image copyright Peter Macdonald
Image caption Peter Macdonald saw this red squirrel at Morton Lochs.
Cricket match on Elie beach Image copyright Alec Davies
Image caption Alec Davies, from Kirkcaldy, watched a cricket match on Elie beach.
Bags of horse manure Image copyright Bob Muirhead
Image caption Waste not want not. Bob Muirhead, from Kirkcaldy, saw this recycling plant in Balintore, Easter Ross.
Barra Image copyright Jim and Sheila Beck
Image caption Jim and Sheila Beck had this view of South Uist from Barra harbour.
George IV Bridge, Edinburgh Image copyright Graham Swinney
Image caption Graham Swinney spotted this impromptu art installation under George IV Bridge, Edinburgh.
Kite surfers Image copyright Howard Stewart
Image caption Kite surfers took advantage of a windy Fraserburgh beach watched by Howard Stewart and son Blair from the sand dunes.
St Andrews harbour Image copyright Kim Bennett
Image caption Kim Bennett, from Cupar, was at St Andrews harbour on Tuesday morning.
Little Gruinard Image copyright Laurey Bell
Image caption Laurey Bell, from Inverness, was at Little Gruinard, Wester Ross.

All images are copyrighted.

