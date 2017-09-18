Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council Image caption A direct cycle link between the Meadows and George Street in Edinburgh is among the schemes that have won financial backing

Five projects aimed at encouraging people to leave their cars at home have been awarded £22m by Transport Scotland.

Schemes promoting cycling and walking in busy parts of Scotland's cities are among those to have scooped the money.

They include plans to turn Woodside in Glasgow into a "mini-Holland", creating a cycling-friendly neighbourhood.

In Edinburgh, the money will part-fund proposals for a cycle and walking route from Roseburn to Edinburgh Park.

Proposals from Stirling and Inverness were also successful in their bid for support.

They were awarded the funding as part of the Sustran's Scotland's Community Links PLUS design competition.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: "The expert panel who evaluated the bids were impressed by the local authorities' high level of design and innovation."

He added: "Our ambitious Active Nation initiative is designed to encourage many more of us to make everyday and leisure journeys sustainably - on foot and by bike.

"To achieve this vision, we are doubling our investment in active travel, from £40m to £80m each year, demonstrating our commitment to make our towns and cities more walking and cycling-friendly.

"Through the Community Links PLUS award, people will be able to enjoy new active travel routes and whether it is for commuting or leisure, more people across Scotland will be able to enjoy the benefits of greener and healthier modes of transport."

Each project is expected to begin development within the next two months.

Image copyright Stirling Council Image caption Stirling Council wants to create a "boulevard feel" connecting the city centre to the city park

Image copyright Highland Council Image caption In Inverness, one lane of general traffic on Millburn Road will be replaced with a fully segregated cycle lane

The Inverness city active travel network, which will create cycle-friendly routes along Millburn Road, Academy Street and the Raigmore Interchange, is expected to be completed by summer 2020.

Stirling Council plans to improve the environment and streetscape along the A811 from Dumbarton Road, along Albert Place and Upper Crags, and on the B8052 along Goosecroft Road, and Cowane Street towards Stirling University.

The Stirling project and the Woodside "mini-Holland" plan is expected to be finished by summer 2021.

Two schemes in Edinburgh - including a "Meadows to George Street" project which improve the route for pedestrians and cyclists - are forecast for completion by summer 2022.