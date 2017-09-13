Heavy rain warning for rush hour traffic

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Heavy rain across eastern and southern Scotland led to difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

Heavy rain warnings are in force across several parts of Scotland as Storm Aileen moves across the country.

The Met Office issued yellow "be aware" warnings for the Highlands, north east Scotland and the Borders, with spray and flooding creating difficult driving conditions.

The A98 Fochabers to Buckie road, Mosstodloch to Kingston road and near Garmouth golf club were affected.

There were also reports of flooding in Jedburgh in the Borders overnight.

Police in the north east urged motorists to give themselves plenty of time for their journeys and to be wary of standing water.

The first named storm of the year hit the UK overnight, also leading to high wind warnings in some areas.