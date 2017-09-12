The death of 25-year-old Louella Michie dominates the tabloids after her body was discovered in woodland at the popular Bestival music event. The Scottish Sun quotes actor John Michie as saying that his family had lost "an angel" and that Louella's death was the result of a "tragic accident".

Likewise, the Daily Record also leads with the story and writes that former Taggart star John Michie has rubbished claims his daughter was murdered after she was found dead at the festival.

A 28-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

The Daily Star reports how Michie, who also starred in Coronation Street, shared a black and white snap of his daughter five days ago on Instagram as she sewed some clothes ahead of the festival.

In other news, Theresa May has succeeded in getting her flagship Brexit bill over its first Commons hurdle as several Labour backbenchers defied party leader Jeremy Corbyn's order to oppose the legislation, writes The Herald.

Elsewhere in politics, The Daily Mail claims to have exposed Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's campaign to "seize power through insurrection". The paper says that the Labour politician has spent the past three months at rallies and on picket lines "inciting" union members to "drive the Tories from office".

Big cuts to immigration across the UK could have "devastating consequences" for Scotland's economy, Nicola Sturgeon has warned as she called on her political opponents to unite against a hard Brexit, writes The Scotsman.

The i newspaper says that the Scottish first minister said she also wanted to build a new "spirit of consensus" to enhance and defend the powers of the Scottish Parliament, claiming that the devolution settlement was being threatened by the EU withdrawal process.

The "controversial £1bn deal struck" by Theresa May with the Democratic Unionist Party to gain a House of Commons majority on key votes will have to be approved by the UK Parliament, according to The National.

The Times reports how the world's biggest offshore wind farm will be built in British waters at a fraction of the price of the Hinkley Point nuclear plant in what the paper describes as a breakthrough for the renewable energy technology.

BBC Radio 4 will no longer be required to broadcast religious services, science shows or arts programming under plans drawn up by the new regulator Ofcom, The Daily Telegraph has learnt.

Nicola Sturgeon has refused to abandon plans for another independence referendum as it was revealed Scotland has "plunged" down global prosperity rankings, according to the Daily Express.

The independent department chain Beales has confirmed it is to open in the former McEwens store in Perth, says The Courier.