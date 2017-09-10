Scotland's papers: Orphanage grave and post-Brexit powers

Image copyright Sunday Post

The Sunday Post leads with its joint investigation with the BBC which discovered up to 400 children who died at an orphanage run by nuns were buried in an unmarked grave.

The Sunday Herald says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that Conservative Brexit plans "will strip Scotland of its powers".

According to The Mail on Sunday, The Royal Bank of Scotland is to be investigated by MPs over claims it is "betraying" UK taxpayers by sending hundreds of vital jobs overseas.

The Sunday Mail leads with claims that "Donald Trump will cash in on a taxpayer-funded tourism event" held at one of his Scottish golf resorts.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday features a picture of Police Scotland's chief constable Phil Gormley, who is on leave during a bullying investigation, going shopping "as his force plunged into meltdown".

The Sunday Times Scotland leads with former PM Tony Blair demanding tough new immigration rules, and a poll which the papers says suggests "most Scots think devolution has been a dud".

Scotland on Sunday gives over its front page to ask the question: Can Scotland lead the way on electric cars?

The Sunday Telegraph says Prime Minister Theresa May is looking at cutting interest rates on student loans and "strong-arming universities into lowering tuition fees in an effort to win back young voters".