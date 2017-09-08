Scotland's top police officer stands down

The chief constable of Police Scotland, Phil Gormley, has stood down while a complaint made about him is investigated.

Mr Gormley said the complaint originated from a colleague in the force's senior management team.

The chief constable said he had sought and been granted "special leave" while the allegations were properly assessed.

But he said he denied and rejected the allegations, and intended to resume his duties in the future.

