Your pictures of Scotland: 1- 8 September

  • 8 September 2017
  From the section Scotland

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 and 8 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Queensferry Crossing at first light Image copyright Neill Whitside
Image caption In the week that the Queensferry Crossing, we have been inundated with pictures of the "third Forth bridge". This one was taken by Neill Whitside at first light.
The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team at the Scottish International Airshow at Ayr. Image copyright Walter Baxter
Image caption This spectacular sight of the RAF Falcons parachute display team was captured by Walter Baxter at the Scottish International Airshow at Ayr.
The River Tay in Dunkeld Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption There is evidence of the changing seasons in this picture, taken by Eric Niven during a walk along the River Tay in Dunkeld.
Queensferry Crossing Image copyright Colin Plunkett
Image caption Colin Plunkett from Bonnybridge was one of the lucky ones selected to walk across the Queensferry Crossing ahead of its official royal opening.
Johnstone Jets Youth Cycling final race of the season round Bellahouston Park Image copyright Graham Peters
Image caption In the week the Tour of Britain began in Scotland, the Johnstone Jets Youth Cycling group took part in the final race of their season around Bellahouston Park.
Kayak and tall ship Image copyright Gareth Shine
Image caption Gareth Shine saw this amazing ship while he was out on the water at St Andrews.
Queensferry Crossing from Port Edgar, Image copyright Farnoush Hayati
Image caption Another picture of the new bridge across the Forth - but an alternative view. Farnoush Hayati took this photograph from Port Edgar on Sunday
Peacock Butterfly enjoying the sun at Hospitalfield House in Arbroath. Image copyright David Mackland
Image caption David Mackland, from Carnoustie, spotted this butterfly enjoying the sun at Hospitalfield House in Arbroath during Doors Open Day on Saturday.
Pipers at the Braemar Gathering Image copyright Alan Stewart
Image caption The first of two photographs from the Braemar Gathering in this week's gallery. Alan Stewart took this picture.
Queen and royal family at Braemar Gathering Image copyright Mark Leman
Image caption And Mark Leman managed to get this great shot of the Royal Family enjoying the spectacle.
Loch Ard near Aberfoyle Image copyright John Dryburgh
Image caption Lord Ard near Aberfoyle is like a mirror in this photograph by John Dryburgh, from Mid Calder.
Common Lizard. Image copyright Ruthie Delaney
Image caption Ruthie Delaney said she found this common lizard sunbathing in the hills above Boreland in south west Scotland last Saturday.
Macduff paint shed Image copyright Innes Stephen
Image caption There's more than a splash of colour in this image of a paint shed in Macduff, taken by Innes Stephen, of Tarves.
Spitfire at Cumbernauld Airport Image copyright Margaret Douglas
Image caption Margaret Douglas said it was great to see a Spitfire at Cumbernauld airport this week.
Plums Image copyright Charlie Harty
Image caption The harvest from Charlie Harty's garden in Clarkston, Glasgow looks tasty!
Double rainbow in Fochabers Image copyright Andrew Robb
Image caption This cracking double rainbow was spotted by Andrew Robb in Fochabers on Monday.
Harvest moon over Cullen Image copyright Ian Coull
Image caption Ian Coull says he took this stunning picture of the Harvest full moon rising over Cullen on Tuesday evening.
Cellardyke harbour in Fife Image copyright Ross Syme
Image caption Ross Syme says it looks like there is "fire in the sky" in this photograph of the sunset at Cellardyke in Fife.

All images are copyrighted.

