Scotland's papers: Militia Scot fighting ISIS

The Daily Record reveals that 25-year-old former Scots soldier, Kevin Benton from Kelso in Roxburghshire has joined with militias in the battle to reclaim the last ISIS stronghold in Syria after telling his parents he was going overseas to volunteer as a medic.

More than two million Scots are facing an income tax rise next year after Nicola Sturgeon said she was willing to "dump" the SNP's manifesto pledge to freeze the basic rate, writes The Herald.

Likewise, The Scottish Daily Express says that the first minister came under fire after refusing to rule-out a rise in the basic rate of income tax despite warnings hikes will damage the economy.

Nicola Sturgeon is "coming for your pay cheque", Ruth Davidson has warned Scotland's workers after the first minister disclosed she is considering whether to increase the basic rate of income tax, is how The Telegraph reports the story..

However, Ruth Davidson has been told to "hang her head in shame" for pressing ahead with Brexit while admitting it could come at a massive economic cost to Scotland and the wider UK, says The National on the exchange between the two leaders during First Minister's Questions at Holyrood.

Elsewhere in politics, Theresa May is being urged by pro-Remain Conservative MPs to sack a minister and a Treasury aide accused of supporting a letter designed to lock the prime minister into a hard Brexit, according to The Times.

Under the headline Don't Treat Us With Contempt, the Scottish Daily Mail writes that Brussels has been "hurling personal insults" at UK Brexit Secretary David Davis.

The front page of the i newspaper is dominated by a picture of damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

According to The Scotsman, there are fears of a "mass exodus" as "stressed out" teachers threaten to leave the profession.

The Scottish Sun reports on the murder trial of a man who has admitted killing his wife but claims that the action was part of "a pact" because she feared she was seriously ill.

A happier story dominates the Dundee edition of The Courier. It reports the official launch of a Sistema orchestra in the city, which will help children learn through music.