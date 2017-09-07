Scotland's papers: Majorca Scots arrested

Two Scots are being held in Majorca after police "busted" a gang accused of using speedboats to smuggle drugs to party islands, writes the Daily Record. The paper says the pair were arrested in Magaluf with 10 other Britons and two other suspects alleged to be part of the smuggling ring.

The controversial merger of Police Scotland and British Transport Police was "entirely" a political decision and did not include a detailed business case, according to a leaked watchdog report published in The Herald.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has attacked the Home Office's "morally bankrupt" blueprint for Britain's first post-Brexit immigration system as the controversy over a leaked UK government document intensified, writes The National.

Drivers of most diesel cars would fall foul of ministers' plans to curb air pollution in Scotland's cities, says The Scotsman, which suggests that three-quarters of diesels face being banned from proposed low emission zones as a result.

Likewise, the Scottish edition of The Times writes that motorists who drive heavily polluting vehicles are likely to face automatic fines for entering Scotland's major cities, just three years from now.

Theresa May's Brexit plans are in "disarray" claims The Telegraph, which says that two of her most senior ministers have distanced themselves from leaked immigration policies amid a backlash from Brussels and business leaders.

The other story dominating the front pages is the arrival of Hurricane Irma, which has "totally destroyed" the Caribbean island of Barbuda, according to the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, and who is quoted in the i newspaper.

Scotland will "hurtle" towards recession if Nicola Sturgeon follows through on her threat to hike taxes, "business chiefs" are warning in the Scottish Daily Mail.

Statins are the quickest and safest way to lower cholesterol and ward off heart disease, says the Daily Express after a review by scientists that showed taking the pills each day reduced the chance of dying by as much as 28%.

A man who raped his wife over 900 times is "more evil than the devil", his son has told The Scottish Sun. Brian McTaggart, 53, attacked his wife up to three times a week during their 10-year marriage - and battered their son David, reports the paper.