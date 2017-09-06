More than 730 on 'long-term' missing list

Image caption More than 730 people are classed as "long-term" missing

More than 730 people in Scotland are classed as "long-term" missing, according to new figures.

Police Scotland's new national missing person unit has taken on the task of analysing missing person data.

Last year, almost 22,000 missing person investigations were made in Scotland, 62% of them involving children.

The report, seen by BBC Scotland, shows that 99% of people have since been found safe and well - including all the children who went missing.

A total of 91 adults were found dead and 16 are still missing.

Once someone has been missing for more than 28 days they are categorised as long-term missing.

The police database goes back to 1957 and many people have been missing for decades.

Image caption Moira Anderson was last seen by her family on 23 February 1957

Police Scotland is now running phase two of Operation Logoria - the aim of which is to trace all of Scotland's long-term missing.

One of their efforts is trying to collect the DNA from family members of all of them.

Missing people in numbers

Image caption Sandy Davidson disappeared in 1976 but he is still on police database

21,989 missing people were investigated by police in 2016/7

missing people were investigated by police in 2016/7 55% of investigations concerned someone who has been missing before

of investigations concerned someone who has been missing before 99% were traced alive

were traced alive 91 were traced deceased (87% of these were men)

were traced deceased (87% of these were men) 12,283 (56%) of the missing were men

(56%) of the missing were men 9,691 (44%) were women

(44%) were women 13,615 were children, and 7,243 of these were classed as "looked after"

were children, and of these were classed as "looked after" 4,922 (22%) were people with mental health vulnerabilities

(22%) were people with mental health vulnerabilities 75% of people missing from hospital had mental health vulnerabilities

of people missing from hospital had mental health vulnerabilities 540 (2%) had dementia

(2%) had dementia 9,000 (41%) were reported missing between 22:00 and 07:00

(41%) were reported missing between 22:00 and 07:00 3,630 (17%) were reported missing on Saturday, only slightly more than other days

(17%) were reported missing on Saturday, only slightly more than other days 2,153 went missing in May - the spring and summer months seem to be higher than autumn and winter

went missing in May - the spring and summer months seem to be higher than autumn and winter 3,911 (17.8%) of investigations were in Edinburgh - the largest number of any council

(17.8%) of investigations were in Edinburgh - the largest number of any council 6 hours - 35.8% of investigations concluded within six hours

- 35.8% of investigations concluded within six hours 93% were concluded in three days and 99% of people return within two weeks

Cross-checking databases

Image caption Det Ch Insp Lex Baillie is the head of the new National Missing Person Unit

Det Ch Insp Lex Baillie, the head of Scotland's new National Missing Person Unit, said that every single case remained open.

He said they were hoping to gather the DNA of those still missing in order to cross-check it with the UK missing person database and, in some cases, those databases abroad.

Collecting familial DNA also helps the unit to rule out links to unidentified human remains.

Det Ch Insp Baillie said: "We have looked at the long-term missing people very closely dating back to 1957 and the Moira Anderson case and as a result of that we have found 61 people safe and well," he said.

"There are 41 people who we have found to have died in the past few years, unfortunately, but that gives a little bit of closure to the families."

He said: "We will do what we can to bring in all the information we can to find individuals.

"We are seeking to get the DNA where we can but the families are spread around the world.

"Moira Anderson's sisters are in Australia for example. So it's not as easy as you would think but we are trying to identify DNA sources and samples where we can. Each of the 732 is an individual story."

'It still hurts every single day'

Image copyright Donna Davidson Image caption Sandy Davidson was three years old when he went missing

Donna Davidson and her brother Sandy were playing in her grandparents' garden in Irvine, Ayrshire, 41 years ago.

That is the last time she saw him.

"I can't remember him," she says.

"I try, but I can't, and that hurts me."

She was just two at the time.

Image caption Donna Davidson was playing with her brother 41 years ago when he disappeared

Six years ago a workman from what was then an adjoining building site contacted her because he thought he had seen Sandy at the time.

Ms Davidson said: "He said he saw Sandy going away and holding a gentleman's hand but he didn't feel any cause for concern because he wasn't struggling and seemed quite happy.

"It has played in his mind all this time because he was probably the last person to see him alive. It has affected so many people."

The police now have Ms Davidson's DNA to try to find a match between Sandy and profiles on the UK-wide DNA database but she says nothing has come up so far.

"I know it is a long time since Sandy went missing but it still hurts every single day," she said.

"The perfect scenario would be for him to turn up at the door. That would be a dream come true but I don't think that's going to happen. I don't think he's alive. But I do need closure. I need to find him."

'It is a living nightmare'

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ian Mowatt has been missing for 10 years

Iain Mowatt was reported missing from his home in Arbroath in August 2007.

The 36-year-old has not been traced and despite investigations and appeals he remains a missing person.

His friend Andrew MacLean says Ian was "really unwell" but his disappearance was "totally out of character".

"He had loving family, loving friends, people were out seeing him every day, there was nothing to say he would have just disappeared," he says.

Image caption Andrew MacLean says Ian's disappearance was out of character

Mr MacLean says: "It is a living nightmare. You go to bed every day thinking about him and you wake up thinking about him.

"I speak to his parents quite often and they are just waiting for a chap at the door.

"It is never ending. Hopefully one day he will walk down the path."

Anyone with information that could assist Police Scotland in tracing a missing person should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.