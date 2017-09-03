Scotland's papers: Sturgeon 'to scrap pay freeze'

The take-home pay of hundreds of thousands of public sector workers in Scotland will be boosted next year by the scrapping of the 1% cap on wage rises, according to The Herald on Sunday, which writes that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will confirm this week that NHS staff, civil servants and other employees will receive more generous increases following a prolonged period of pay restraint.

The battle to become Labour's next leader in Scotland has been marred by claims of "dirty tricks", writes The Sunday Times, after opponents of one of the frontrunners claimed it could be "disastrous" to pick a privately educated Englishman. The paper says that MSP Richard Leonard, an organiser for the GMB union for 20 years, will confirm his candidacy as the choice of the left after Kezia Dugdale unexpectedly quit last week.

Theresa May is urgently moving to head off a major rebellion over her Brexit plans as pro-EU Tory MPs prepare to join Labour's attempt to derail a key part of her withdrawal bill, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday writes that "furious" Coleen Rooney rang the girl at the centre of husband Wayne's drink-drive shame to demand: "Tell me the truth."

Ambulances are being dispatched to emergencies without anyone on board who can "actually treat patient"s, sparking fears that lives are being put at risk, the Scottish Mail on Sunday says.

The Sunday Mail leads with claims that Britain's "two most-wanted conmen" have been linked to an oil jobs scam that targets former servicemen. The paper says the Glasgow-born pair are already at the centre of a ­£13m Serious Fraud Office probe into an alleged solar panel fraud.

The heartbroken mother of an Australian hitch-hiker, who was killed by a car on Skye, has blamed a failure to invest in tourism. The Sunday Post quotes Kerry Shannon as saying that her 21-year-old daughter, Maddy, would still be alive if there were better roads on the island.