Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 25 August - 01 September

  • 1 September 2017
  • From the section Scotland

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Hot air balloons Image copyright David Smith
Image caption This photo was taken by David Smith, who attended the Strathaven Balloon Festival on Saturday.
schooner Image copyright Martin Kerr
Image caption Martin Kerr was sailing on the west coast when he spotted this huge schooner going through the Sound of Luing.
Highland dancers competing Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption Eric Niven from Dundee snapped these dancers competing for a prize at the Birnam Highland games last Saturday.
Casper the dog Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Casper enjoying a "dug's eye view" of the Cairngorms at the viewpoint, near Tomintoul.
Storm clouds gather at Aberdeen beach Image copyright Mary Robb
Image caption Mary Robb's granddaughter seems blissfully unaware of the dark storm clouds gathering as she played in the sand on the beach in Aberdeen.
Neist Point Image copyright Liam Yule
Image caption Liam Yule from Auchterhouse took this great shot while watching the sun set over Neist Point at the end of a week's holiday on Skye.
Three bridges Image copyright Stuart Sly
Image caption Of the many pictures sent in featuring the new Queensferry Crossing, this black and white shot by Stuart Sly stood out.
Two peacocks at the Priory on the Isle of Oronsay Image copyright David Grout
Image caption David Grout from Biggar photographed these two peacocks at the Priory on the Isle of Oronsay.
Nosey cow Image copyright Janet Macleod
Image caption This nosey cow was spotted by Janet Macleod from Oban having a peek over the fence near Cruden Bay.
Bloodyfoots path Image copyright Mike Wragg
Image caption The Bluidyfits or Bloodyfoots path, which goes from the west side of Glenrothes towards Kinglassie and Auchmuirbridge, was captured in all its glory by Mike Wragg.
Glencoe Lochan Image copyright Kenny christie
Image caption Photographer Kenny Christie from Fort William is just visible in this stylistic shot of Glencoe Lochan.
hungry squirrel Image copyright Louise Stenhouse
Image caption This hungry red squirrel was photographed by Louise Stenhouse from Cupar in Fife.
Fireworks over Edinburgh Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Curtis Welsh from Melrose said it was well worth the climb up Salsbury Crags for this stunning image of Edinburgh on festival fireworks night.
Busker on Portobello beach Image copyright Jon Davey
Image caption A smiling busker takes his place on Portobello Prom for the eighth Big Beach Busk. Photograph by Jon Davey.
Beecraigs Country Park Image copyright Russell Frith
Image caption Rory put his bike to one side and went off exploring on foot with dad and photographer Russell Frith in the forests at Beecraigs Country Park, near Linlithgow.
seal Image copyright Toby Price
Image caption This seal pup was photographed by Toby Rice as he walked along Tyne Sands near Dunbar. He said after it posed for a photo, it continued on its way back down to the water to find its mother.
Land yachts Image copyright Ian Davidson
Image caption These land yachts were making the most of the conditions on the West Sands at St Andrews when they were snapped by Ian Davidson from Perth.
butterfly Image copyright Waqar Syed
Image caption This impressive shot was captured at Queen's view by Waqar Syed as he walked with wife Tahseen and kids Sadiyah and Adil.
St Andrews Image copyright Ian Davidson
Image caption The 'Himalayas' putting green at St Andrews proves popular with those enjoying their own personal competitions on the hallowed turf, says photographer Ian Davidson.
Ben Nevis Image copyright Patricia Critchley
Image caption Patricia Critchley from Fort William catches Scotland's highest and most famous peak shrouded in cloud.
Mirror Man Image copyright Jack Burgess
Image caption Charlie Thomson enjoys the view of the Mirror Man statue at Loch Earn after a hill walk up St Fillans Hill.
Puffin Image copyright Mike Irvine
Image caption Mike Irvine caught this puffin taking off from Sumburgh head in Shetland.

All images are copyrighted.

