Scotland's papers: SNP 'goes into the red'

The SNP has seen its membership income fall for the first time this century, claims The Times, after accounts lodged with the Electoral Commission showed that in 2016 the party spent £1.3m more than it brought in, "wiping out its cash reserves and plunging it into the red".

Meanwhile, the i newspaper says that Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled her "grand plan" to diversify Scotland's economy away from oil and gas to high-tech industries.

On the same story, The Scotsman calls the plans an "ambitious vision" and writes that the first minister set out bold plans to make Scotland a "technological global powerhouse" as she sought to refresh her SNP government after a decade in power.

Elsewhere in politics, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has unveiled her own plans to tackle Scotland's housing crisis by building thousands of new council properties - three decades after Margaret Thatcher "sounded the death knell" for social housing, according to The Herald.

The Telegraph says Ms Davidson wants up to eight new towns built as part of a Tory drive to switch the political debate away from independence and back to "bread-and-butter" issues.

Trainee teachers who cannot read or write properly are "fuelling Scotland's education decline", claims the Scottish Daily Mail, which quotes a Holyrood report calling for an investigation into teacher training courses.

The National leads with criticism of the UK government by a UN panel, which said funding cuts had created a "human catastrophe" for disabled people, and that the country was "going backwards" in areas such as education, health, transport and social security.

Under the headline Con Of The Dead, the Scottish Sun devotes its front page to the conviction of a grave digger who sold sites not marked for graves, including access routes and lairs that already contained remains, to grieving relatives.

The Daily Record also leads with the story of William Henderson, who faces jail for his antics at Edinburgh's Mount Vernon Cemetery.

Great British Bake Off favourite Steven Carter-Bailey has a secret - he is already the king of cakes, is the story on the front of Friday's Daily Star.