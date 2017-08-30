Sir Chris Hoy apologises for Lycra criticism

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Chris Hoy was regularly seen in Lycra during his track cycling career

Cyclist Sir Chris Hoy has apologised for saying Lycra looked "awful" on anyone weighing more than 8st (49kg).

The six-time Olympic gold medallist took to Twitter to say he was "really sorry" for the comment, which he described as "tongue-in-cheek"

It followed a GQ article in which he said amateur cyclists did not have to pull on a pair of tight-fitting shorts to look good.

That led to criticism that he was "body shaming" larger cyclists.

In his article, Sir Chris said Lycra was not the most elegant material and that professional cycling gear generally looked bad on anyone heavier than 8st.

'14+stone Mamil'

He also said the desire of so-called "mamils" - middle-aged men in Lycra - to be seen in the latest high-performance Team Sky cycling kit all too often led to ridiculous results.

"Personally, I feel sorry for mamils," he wrote. "When they walk into a cafe dressed head-to-toe in Lycra, you always spot people sniggering at them."

However, in an apparent change of heart, Sir Chris said: "As a 14+stone MAMIL myself, this was a tongue-in-cheek article that wasn't meant to offend.

"I'm really sorry; reading it back it looks harsh & that wasn't my intention. Whatever ur age/build, if ur on a bike u have my respect."