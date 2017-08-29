New Queensferry Crossing missing from Google maps

Image copyright Google Image caption Google maps currently shows no trace of the new £1.35bn bridge

The new bridge across the Forth estuary does not feature on Google Maps just hours ahead of its official opening.

Users are unable to find the £1.35bn Queensferry Crossing, which opens to traffic on Wednesday morning after six years of construction.

Google Maps shows the existing Forth Road Bridge and the iconic 19th Century Forth Bridge, but not the new crossing.

Google said it was working to update Maps as soon as possible, once the bridge is officially opened.

The new bridge between the north of Edinburgh and Fife will take most of the 24 million vehicle journeys a year that currently use the ailing Forth Road Bridge.

The existing suspension bridge will be adapted to be used by lighter traffic such as bicycles, pedestrians and public transport.

On Monday night, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon switched on the lights and a projection was beamed over the new Queensferry Crossing to mark a week of celebrations around its opening.

Opening the Queensferry Crossing

Wednesday 30 August

In the early hours of the morning, the Queensferry Crossing will fully open to traffic in both directions.

Police will put in a place a rolling roadblock to stop traffic driving across the Forth Road Bridge and will redirect them across the Queensferry Crossing.

The northbound carriageway will be opened first. The southbound carriageway will be opened about 45 minutes later.

The bridge will be fully open to traffic for the rest of the day and the following day.

Friday 1 September

Early in the morning, the Queensferry Crossing will close to all traffic.

Police will redirect all vehicles back across the Forth Road Bridge.

It will remain closed until the early hours of Thursday morning.

Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September

About 50,000 members of the public, who were given tickets after a ballot, will get a "once in a lifetime" chance to walk over the new bridge on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday 4 September

The Queen will officially open the Queensferry Crossing. She will be joined by the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland will bless the bridge, and the Queen will cut a ribbon on the south side.

Tuesday 5 September

A chance for a further 10,000 local people and school children to walk the bridge.

Thursday 7 September

The bridge will re-open to traffic, with no pedestrian access.

The initial speed limit will be 40mph but after work has been completed to adapt the Forth Road Bridge public transport will be switched back to the old bridge and the Queensferry Crossing will become a 70 mph motorway.