Scotland's papers: 'Greedy' bosses pay gap

Scotland's top chief executives are pocketing pay packets worth more than 24 times the salary of the average worker, The Herald says, amid claims the income gap has become a "monument to greed".

The Scotsman also focuses on the issue, but reports that opposition parties have condemned "watered down" measures to halt boardroom excesses after the UK government unveiled its plans to curb executive pay and give shareholders greater power. Also on its front page, the paper reveals that leading firms from Scotland's financial sector have drawn up restructuring "contingency plans" to deal with the impact of a Brexit shock.

The issue of Brexit leads many of Scotland's front pages after Europe's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier called on the UK to "actually start negotiating". The National writes that he is "concerned" about how little progress UK Brexit Secretary David Davis has made.

On the same story, The Telegraph says Britain's relationship with Brussels appeared close to breaking point as the EU's' chief Brexit negotiator was accused of an "ill-judged and unhelpful" attack on the UK.

Likewise, the European Union's chief negotiator has warned Britain to start "negotiating seriously" as the stand-off over the Brexit divorce bill intensified, is how The Times covers the story.

Under the headline, Catastrophic, the i newspaper leads with the devastation caused in the US city of Houston by tropical storm Harvey. The paper reports how roads have been turned into rivers and thousands of people left homeless in America's forth biggest city.

Scientists have new hope in the fight against cancer after finding a treatment that works better than chemotherapy, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says the treatment has only been proven to work in the lab, using human cells, but trials on people are hoped to start within five years.

The tabloids continue their coverage of the river plunge by footballer Gary Mackay-Steven. The Scottish Sun claims that "panicking" Celtic star Stuart Armstrong attempted to rescue his friend after he jumped in to the chilly river Kelvin at 3am.

The Aberdeen star was punched up to eight times in a nightclub minutes before toppling into a river, according to the Daily Record on the same story.

The Daily Star claims that the new Channel 4 take on the Great British Bake Off has already lost two viewers after host Sandi Toksvig and judge Prue Leith said they would not be tuning in.

Dundee's ambition to be a major oil and gas decommissioning hub has come a step closer after Norwegian industrial giant AF Gruppen agreed a deal to establish a rig recycling yard in the city, reports The Courier.