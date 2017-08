A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Alexander Quinn Image caption Highland cows captured from the car as Alexander Quinn travelled to Stirling.

Image copyright John Dryburgh Image caption John Dryburgh from Mid Calder visited a very busy North Berwick where many people were taking advantage of some rare summer sunshine.

Image copyright Isobel Evans Image caption Isobel Evans says she has found a new purpose for her wellies in her garden in Borrowston, Carloway, on Lewis.

Image copyright Karen Shaw Image caption "A dramatic stormy sky from the ramparts of Fort George" said Karen Shaw from Inverness who took this image.

Image copyright Wendy Gootjes Image caption "First time to Orkney - full of expectations," said Paul and Wendy from North Berwick who took this picture on the ferry at Scrabster harbour.

Image copyright Giles Stevens Image caption "An artist's studio perhaps?" asked Giles Stevens who took this photo in Skerray, Sutherland.

Image copyright EILEEN BEATTIE Image caption Eileen Beattie from Corby took this picture of Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo while in the city celebrating her wedding anniversary.

Image copyright Gordon Campbell Image caption Machair and Horgabost beach on "a glorious day on Harris", with Luskentyre beach and the north Harris hills in the background. Picture from Gordon Campbell.

Image copyright Ian Mcclure Image caption "Spotted these two young foxes playing in the garden in Prestwick," said Ian McClure.

Image copyright Roz Wheeler Image caption "Bumble bees enjoying my sea hollies on a sunny day in Inverness," said Roz Wheeler.

Image copyright Suzanne Stewart Image caption Suzanne Stewart from Ellon took this picture Findhorn Bay on the way back from a day trip to Loch Ness.

Image copyright Piers Bowser Image caption Piers Bowser took this image while standing alongside the old wooden warship, HMS Unicorn, in Victoria Dock, Dundee.

Image copyright Nicola McKeand Image caption Nicola McKeand took this stunning view on an annual family trip to Islay.

Image copyright Keith Wapshott Image caption Keith Wapshott, who took this picture as the Edinburgh Fringe, labelled it "Victorian times".

Image copyright Louise Anderson Image caption The walk down from Lochnagar captured by Louise Anderson in Aberdeen.

Image copyright David McErlane Image caption A local bagpiper, entertaining the masses from the bandstand at Ayr beach. Picture taken by David McErlane.

Image copyright Alan Irving Image caption Alan Irving spotted this red squirrel on a visit to a hide near Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway.

Image copyright Charlie Campbell Image caption "Wellington gets a makeover for Pride 2017," says Charlie Campbell who took this picture on Queen Street in Glasgow.

Image copyright Jon Stevenson Image caption Boats in Pittenweem harbour in Fife, as seen by John Stevenson.

Image copyright John McCaughey Image caption A fisherman at the end of the rainbow in Kilchatten Bay, Isle of Bute. Picture taken by John McCaughey

Image copyright Nikhil Bhavsar Image caption Nikhil Bhavsar spotted this puffin on a recent visit to Staffa and Treshnish islands.

Image copyright Ross Syme Image caption "As summer draws ever closer towards autumn this picture catches the closing of the day, the summer and the holiday season in this beautiful corner of Scotland," said Ross Syme who took this picture of Anstruther in Fife.

All images are copyrighted.