Scotland's papers: Scotland's deficit cut to £13.3bn

Many of Scotland's front pages are dominated by news the country's public spending deficit now stands at £13.3bn, according to Scottish government statistics.

The figures indicate the party's economic estimates for independence were "billions out", according to The Scotsman, which says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has rejected claims the SNP attempted to "con" Scots over its plans.

"Scotland in the red" is the headline on the front page of the i, the newspaper saying that the deficit stands at -8.3 per cent of GDP in 2016/17 - more than three times larger than the UK as a whole.

The National paints the figures in a different light, pointing out that Scotland's deficit has been cut by billions of pounds in the last year as onshore revenues grew by 6.1% - the fastest increase since records began.

The Scotland edition of The Daily Telegraph says the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland figures would have represented the "£13bn cost of Scotland voting Yes" in 2014.

And the Scottish Daily Express says Ms Sturgeon was facing fresh allegations she tried to "dupe" Scots into backing independence, with the paper saying the figures show Scotland is "more reliant than ever before" on the UK.

The Herald's front page leads with a different story, revealing that a charity has called for the revised law on Named Persons to be scrapped.

A good night's rest could help to keep dementia at bay, according to the Scottish Daily Mail, which says scientists believe the dreaming stage of sleep boosts connections in the brain.

An abuse victim has won a 40-year fight to secure compensation from the ­"notorious" Christian Brothers monks, reports the Daily Record.

The Scottish Sun reports on the first day of the trial of Karel Frybl for the murder of Rebecca Johnson in Finland, describing how the Scottish tour guide was found in a pool of blood by colleagues.

The Courier also covers the trial of Mr Frybl, who told the court he killed Ms Johnson, but denied aggravated murder - saying he was in a trance-like state and does not remember her death.

Naked photos claimed to feature two of Britain's top TV stars have appeared on an "X-rated website", according to the Daily Star newspaper.

And The Press and Journal says Aberdeen City Council is pushing ahead with plans for a major restructure to save money.