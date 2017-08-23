Scotland's papers: Private schools face business rates tax hit

Private schools have criticised controversial proposals which would leave them with a £5m annual bill for business rates, reports The Herald.

The Scotsman leads with the same story, reporting that the plan comes after a "major review" of the tax, which also targets universities and private sports clubs.

The Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph says Britain will be bound by future decisions of the European Court of Justice despite Brexit if it adopts arrangements in a key negotiating document.

Europe will be increasingly at risk from terrorists posing as migrants unless western capitals help Libya to stem the numbers crossing the Mediterranean, according to the Scotland edition of The Times.

Prince Harry has told for the first time how Prince Charles broke the news of his mother's death, says the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express also reports on the BBC's interview with Prince Harry, saying he defended his father's handling of Princess Diana's death 20 years ago.

"Anybody seen Ruth?" is the headline on the front page of The National, which says Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson is under "growing pressure" to explain why her party readmitted two councillors suspended over racist abuse.

The i newspaper says Britain will back President Donald Trump's surge in Afghanistan, reporting that the UK's defence secretary has said the increase in Nato troops is necessary to "stay the course".

The drug spice has landed three Scottish prison officers in hospital after they inhaled second-hand smoke, according to the Daily Record.

Several top stars are taking legal action against hackers after their "X-rated snaps" were stolen and leaked online, reports the Scottish Sun.

"Sausage kills swinger at sex festival" is the Daily Star's front page headline, the paper later revealing that the man may have been overcome by the fumes of his barbecue.

The Press and Journal leads with the story that a 24-year-old man has denied murdering 67-year-old Brian McKandie at his Aberdeenshire home in March last year.

And The Courier reports on the trial of a Tayside woman suspected of selling puppy farm dogs.