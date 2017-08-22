Scottish leg of Queen's Commonwealth baton relay due to start

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen's Baton Relay, which involved UK and Australian athletes, left from Buckingham Palace in March

The Queen's Baton Relay is due to arrive in Scotland as part of its journey ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year.

A series of events will take place in Glasgow and around the country over the next five days.

Ahead of Gold Coast 2018, the baton will cover 230,000 miles, over 388 days, through Africa, The Americas, The Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Oceania

Team Scotland is aiming for its best ever overseas medal haul.

The Queen's Baton Relay, which carries a message from the Queen, has been taking place since 1958.

This year's relay, which left from Buckingham Palace in March, will arrive in Australia at the end of the year and will end its journey at the opening ceremony on 4 April.

Scotland hosted the Commonwealth Games four years ago.

Tuesday's route

Glasgow School of Sport, near Bellahouston Academy - 11:00

Commonwealth Games village, Auckland Wynd, Glasgow - 12:00

Cuningar Loop in Downiebrae Road, Rutherglen - 12:10

The World Badminton Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow - 12:35

The Legacy Hub, Dalmarnock - 13:30

Reunion for the Glasgow 2014 volunteers and baton bearers in Glasgow's George Square - 16:15

Those taking part in the events will include swimmer Michael Jamieson, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon; Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Paul Bush and the Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin.