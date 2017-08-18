First look at Saoirse Ronan's Mary, Queen of Scots

Image copyright Universal Pictures/PA Image caption Saoirse Ronan as Mary Queen of Scots

The first image has been released of Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan as Mary, Queen of Scots.

Universal Pictures and Working Titles are making the film of Mary Stuart's turbulent young adult life.

Ronan, who was born in New York to Irish parents, is in a cast that also features Australian actress Margot Robbie as Elizabeth I.

Scots actor and former Doctor Who David Tennant is also to appear in the film.

Production has started on the film which is expected to be released in cinemas next year.

Ronan's breakthrough film was 2011's Hanna, in which she played a teenage assassin opposite Cate Blanchett. Her other movies include 2013's The Host.

Others to have played Mary have included Vanessa Redgrave, Samantha Morton and Zarah Leander.

Born at West Lothian's Linlithgow Palace in 1542, Mary's early years were spent at Stirling Castle, Inchmahome Priory and Dumbarton Castle before she was taken to France in 1548.

She returned to Scotland in 1561 to begin her reign as Queen of Scots and moved into Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.

Mary was executed at Fotheringhay Castle, on 8 February 1587 at the age of 44.

