Scotland's papers: Low wage firms named and shamed

Shops, a motor mechanics firm and hairdressing businesses are among 19 Scottish firms to be "named and shamed" for failing to pay the minimum wage to workers, reveals The Scotsman. The paper says 90 staff will receive a chunk of the £2m back-pay across the UK, which is being given out to those who were underpaid.

Jo Swinson, the deputy UK leader of the Liberal Democrats, is facing "serious questions" over her election expenses after thousands of pounds were left off her official declaration, according to The Herald. The East Dunbartonshire MP claimed her spending "scraped in" £210 below the legal limit in the party's top Scottish target seat - but only after almost £7,000 of costs were disregarded, claims the paper.

The National devotes its front page to a written transcript of Andrew O'Hagan's keynote lecture at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, where he shared the story of how he moved from voting no to supporting an independent Scotland.

Staffing shortages are regularly forcing children's wards and newborn baby units in Scotland to close to new patients, writes The Times, which says four in every 10 neonatal units have had to shut at some point because of concerns over staffing levels.

Jeremy Corbyn has forced one of his senior ministers to resign after she claimed that some Pakistani men groom and rape young white girls, according to The Telegraph.

Drivers face rises of up to £250 in car insurance premiums unless UK ministers reverse a change to compensation rules, industry bosses are warning in the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express reports that Theresa May has criticised US President Donald Trump for not singling out white supremacists for criticism following the deadly unrest in Virginia, insisting there is "no equivalence" between fascists and their opponents.

A four-year-old girl was left with a bloodied face on her first day of school following a ticket row with a bus driver, claims the Daily Record. The paper says the youngster was left injured and in tears after the doors of the bus closed on her causing her to fall and hit her face in Glasgow's east end on Tuesday.

The Scottish Sun features the story of a racist pensioner who "throttled" a cabbie then stole his car, sparking what the paper describes as a "Grand Theft Auto-style chase".

Continuing its preoccupation with the Celebrity Big Brother house, the Daily Star devotes its front page to claims that contestant Sarah Harding has been hiding wine to enjoy secret "solo booze sessions".

A talented Highland League footballer was given the devastating news that he had a malignant brain tumour five days after his wedding, says the Press and Journal.