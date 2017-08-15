Drug deaths in Scotland rose by 23% in 2016
- 15 August 2017
- From the section Scotland
The number of drug-related deaths in Scotland last year totalled 867, a rise of 23% on 2015.
Numbers have been steadily increasing since 1995, when 426 fatal overdoses were recorded.
The latest statistics from the National Records of Scotland showed more than 70% of deaths were among people aged 35 or over.
Critics say the continuing rise calls into question the effectiveness of the Scottish government's drugs strategy.