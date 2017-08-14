Scotland's papers: E.coli teacher death

The death of a Scottish teacher who contracted E.coli while in Turkey features of the front pages of several newspapers, including the Scotsman and the Daily Record.

"Roodunnit?" is the headline on the Daily Record's other front page story. The paper says Scotland's only herd of wild wallabies are being targeted by a "heartless killer" - who skinned one of the creatures and left its carcass on a beach.

The Herald reports that young people are "borrowed up to the hilt" and are storing up economic problems which could precipitate the next financial crisis, economic experts have warned.

The National says Donald Trump had been "slammed" for failing to condemn white supremacists.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is being probed by police over his goal celebrations against Rangers, says the Scottish Sun.

The Aberdeenshire edition of the Press and Journal reports that firefighters were forced to use mobiles after problems with radio communications.

The Courier says a new Tay boat service is being introduced between Perth and Dundee to give visitors a look at an "under-used" asset.

Only a handful of fly-tippers have been prosecuted despite the littering epidemic sweeping Scotland, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express says fears have been raised that opponents of Brexit will push for a second referendum.

Stamp duty must be cut "as a matter of urgency" as part of a return to Conservative values if the party is to win the next election, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said in the Daily Telegraph.

"PM returns from holiday to fight for her political life" is the headline on the front page of the i newspaper.

The Times says Theresa May is facing claims by senior Whitehall officials that Brexit decisions are being "rushed through" in chaotic fashion over the summer.

The Daily Star of Scotland says TV star Ant McPartlin is facing a new fight - to save his marriage.