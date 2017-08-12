Scotland's papers: Girlfriend's fire murder agony

Image copyright Scottish Sun

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright Scotsman

Image copyright Daily Express

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright Daily Mail

Image copyright The i

Image copyright The National

Image copyright The Telegraph

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright Courier

Image copyright Press and Journal

The murder of a man who died after his brother set him on fire dominates the front pages of many of today's Scottish papers.

The Scottish Sun features an interview with Cameron Logan's girlfriend, in which she tells how she saw his life end in the "most cruel way" as his killer brother was jailed yesterday for 20 years.

The Daily Record tells of Rebecca Williams saying the horror of seeing her boyfriend burned to death by his brother will haunt her forever.

The Scotsman takes a similar line on its front page, where it also features the chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe saying it needs to tackle "the dominating presence" of stand-up comedy at the event.

Rebecca Williams says Blair Logan stole her future with his brother Cameron in the house fire in Milngavie, according to The Daily Express, which leads with Donald Trump warning North Korea that the US is "ready for war".

The Courier's Fife edition also leads with Rebecca Williams standing outside court after Blair Logan was jailed for life and telling of her "stolen future".

Elsewhere, The Herald says Ruth Davidson is facing a potentially damaging legal action "that threatens to expose infighting within her party" after an activist was blocked from becoming Scotland's next MEP.

The Scottish Daily Mail says drivers and homeowners who pay for insurance monthly are being charged hundreds of pounds a year extra.

The i says Donald Trump's "brinkmanship escalates" as he warns North Korea that America's weaponry is "locked and loaded".

The National leads with three major groups criticising the UK for "boasting" about giving £8m to help a deadly cholera outbreak while selling £3.3bn of arms to "the people who are bombing the country".

Universities have been accused of allowing admissions to descend into a "free-for-all", according to The Telegraph, which says students are increasingly being offered places regardless of their exam results.

The Times says midwives have dropped their decade-long campaign for "normal birth", saying that it made women feel like failures.

The Press and Journal's Aberdenshire edition says Aberdeen bypass construction bosses have been ordered by the Scottish government to explain a "spate of high-profile accidents" at the development.