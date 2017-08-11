Scotland's papers: Operations cancelled over festival influx

Operations have been cancelled in Edinburgh because the influx of visitors for the festival season has put pressure on the city's hospital, reports The Times. The paper says the health board apologised after it postponed procedures this week, saying that the move had been necessary to "ensure safe care for everyone".

The Herald reveals that trainee teachers would be allowed to start work in Scotland after a five-week summer school under, what the paper describes as "controversial proposals for a new fast-track course".

Scotland's national police force is operating with "diminishing resources" and becoming "increasingly stretched" in its attempts to engage with local communities, according to frontline sources quoted in The Scotsman.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has been "put in her place" by Westminster bosses after calling for the party's controversial immigration cap commitment to be scrapped, writes The National.

The Telegraph quotes Theresa May's deputy Damien Green as saying Nicola Sturgeon's government risks taking Scotland off a legal "cliff edge" if it opposes the EU repeal bill as the gaps left by thousands of redundant European laws may not be plugged.

Meanwhile, the i newspaper claims that Mr Green has said Scotland can "win" powers on fishing and agriculture in the Brexit negotiations.

Under the headline Scramble To Clear Poison Eggs Off Shelves, the Daily Mail writes that thousands of salads and sandwiches are being taken off store shelves in a tainted eggs scare.

On the same story, the Scottish Daily Express reports that 700,000 contaminated eggs were sent to Britain from Dutch farms and that the number is 30 times higher than initially thought.

Scottish victims of Viagogo have vowed to keep fighting after the ticket firm was forced to hand back more than £100,000, reports the Daily Record. The paper says that the company has become the focal point for calls to tightly regulate the UK ticketing industry.

Nine men have been accused of a spate of shootings, abduction and drug offences. The Scottish Sun says the group appeared at the High Court in Glasgow charged with waging a five-year campaign of serious organised crime.

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Sarah Harding has sparked another "shocking bust-up" in the TV house, this time over drugs, according to the Daily Star.