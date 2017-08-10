Graduate salaries four years on revealed

People who graduated from Scottish universities in 2012/13 were earning a median salary of £27,500 last year, according to new figures.

The annual salary was higher than the UK median of £27,000, the latest data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) shows.

However the Scottish figure was lower than median salaries for graduates of London universities, at £30,000.

Institutions in the South East and East of England, both at £28,000.

The HESA data is drawn from a survey of more than 107,000 people who left universities across the UK in 2012/13, including just over 23,600 who graduated in Scotland.