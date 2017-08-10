Scotland's papers: Housing market 'slump'

Surveyors have called for urgent reforms to Scotland's new property tax, saying it has placed the nation's housing market into the doldrums, according to The Herald, which publishes the latest figures showing a stagnant property market in July.

Attempts by senior Tories to "woo" the Scottish government with Brexit power promises have failed to make much of an impact, with SNP ministers saying they will still recommend MSPs reject the "blatant power grab" of the Great Repeal Bill, writes The National.

The Scottish government remains on a "constitutional collision course" with Westminster over Brexit, after talks in Edinburgh ended with ministers describing the Repeal Bill as "impractical and unworkable", is how the i newspaper covers the same story.

Nicola Sturgeon appeared more concerned with "protecting" herself than the wider interests of the SNP in her handling of the Michelle Thomson affair, former Cabinet Secretary Kenny MacAskill has suggested to The Scotsman.

The Trump administration warned North Korea last night to drop its quest for a nuclear missile capable of reaching the US or face "the end of its regime and the destruction of its people", says The Times.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express claims that North Korea has pledged to come up with a plan to strike the ocean near US territory of Guam with four missiles.

The European Union is facing an expenses scandal after it had to admit that its senior officials had claimed tens of thousands of pounds to hire private jets and stay at luxury hotels, reveals The Telegraph.

Families are "bingeing on debt" at the fastest pace since the start of the global financial crash ten years, writes the Daily Mail, which says new figures show that spending on credit cards is twice the level it was last year.

Friends have paid tribute to a young doctor who was found dead in a staff changing room after completing an operation at Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock, reports The Scottish Sun.

A 31-year-old man, Robbie McIntosh, has appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of attempting to murder a woman in a stretch of woodland, says The Courier.

A football fan was left seriously injured after he was attacked in a hospitality suite at Celtic Park on Tuesday, the Daily Record reports.